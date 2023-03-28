Police say easy address change in Aadhaar likely cause of cyber frauds2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:13 AM IST
The investigations have found that fraudsters used fake rubber stamps and forged signatures of public authorities to upgrade their personal details in the Aadhaar database.
Police officers who probe cyber-related offences believe that the simple process of upgrading the addresses of individuals in the Aadhaar data has emerged as one of the biggest causes of cyber fraud. An Aadhaar card holder can get his or her address changed with the UIDAI in multiple ways.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×