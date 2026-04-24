Police say no FIR against Mumbai woman who confronted BJP minister over traffic congestion

The Mumbai Police dismissed rumours circulated against a Mumbai woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over traffic disruptions, stating that no FIR has been filed against her. They also urged everyone to “verify facts from official channels before posting on social media and to refrain from spreading misinformation.”

The incident took place on Tuesday (April 21) during a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to protest the opposition’s stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill. The confrontation occurred while Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was speaking to reporters at the rally.

The woman reportedly objected to road blockages caused by the political gathering and raised concerns about the inconvenience faced by commuters.

A complaint was filed in the matter by Zen Sadavarte, the daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. However, Mumbai Police clarified that while a complaint had been received, no FIR has been registered in the case.

“No FIR has been registered against the woman. We request everyone to verify facts from official channels before posting on social media and to refrain from spreading misinformation,” he said.

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All about the viral video The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a woman confronting Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and police personnel in Mumbai’s Worli area.

The commuter, whose car was stuck in a traffic jam for hours, is seen stepping out and walking into the middle of the rally. Visibly frustrated, she questions the disruption caused to the public and demands that the road be cleared.

At one point, she shouts, “Get out of here!” and points to nearby open grounds, arguing that such gatherings could be held without blocking key roads.

Rally in Worli triggers traffic gridlock The incident occurred during a protest march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

The rally was directed at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Congress and its allies, over the rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Centre.

Scheduled to begin at 5 pm, the march reportedly started late, leading to severe congestion across the Worli area. The route ran from Jambhori Maidan to the Dome through roads that typically see heavy traffic.

The woman seen in the video was reportedly on her way to pick up her child from school when she got caught in the prolonged standstill.

What did police say? Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay told news agency PTI, “It is being clarified that no FIR has been registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the morcha on April 21 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli.”