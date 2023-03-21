Police search for Amritpal Singh enters Day 4 | All we know so far2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Punjab police extended mobile internet and SMS services suspension till Tuesday noon, in a major crackdown to catch radical preacher Amritpal Singh.
Punjab police hunt for Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has entered day 4 on Tuesday. The cops have launched a massive crackdown against the radical preacher who is still on the run, while his uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh already surrendered before the Jalandhar police.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×