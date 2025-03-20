In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station on Wednesday recovered and seized as much as 34 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹5.10 lakh.

The recovery was made during a routine check, said officials.

Authorities said the estimated market value of the recovered ganja could be approximately ₹5.10 lakh. The contraband was found abandoned at the railway station, with no claimant in sight, reported ANI.

Upon finding the unclaimed bags, authorities followed due legal processes and took possession of the contraband.

The Agartala Government Railway Police has launched an investigation to find out the source and owner of the narcotics.

According to a report by ANI, authorities suspect that the consignment was part of an illegal interstate drug trafficking network. Efforts are underway to trace those involved.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their vigilance at railway stations and other transit points to curb the smuggling of illegal substances.

Further investigation is ongoing.

10 kg ganja seized recently Recently, in a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station, according to officials quoted by ANI.

The authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry marijuana, which was concealed in two large pit bags by the women.

According to police sources quoted by ANI, the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband out of Tripura via the Deoghar Express.

They had planned to use Agartala Railway Station as a transit point for transporting the drugs to other states. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station.

Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are anticipated.

The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both residents of Bihar's Saharsa. Authorities estimated that the market value of the seized ganja was approximately ₹1.6 lakh. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.