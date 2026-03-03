Police seizes balloon with Pakistan International Airlines inscription in J&K's Teryath

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Rajouri Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Teryath have seized a balloon resembling an aircraft and bearing the inscription Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to police, the object was spotted in the Teryath Police Post jurisdiction, and the police immediately acted on the information and took the object into possession.

However, it was confirmed that no electrical or electronic components were affixed to the balloon-like structure.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army thwarted multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the Poonch district, along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an attempt by at least two small quadcopters to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 5:45 am and 6:00 am when the quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC.

Swift counter-drone actions by vigilant Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted the attempt, forcing the quadcopters to return, officials said.

This was not an isolated incident; there have been multiple drone sightings along the LoC and International Border in recent days. The Indian Army has intensified surveillance and monitoring to counter future attempts.

Earlier on February 23, two balloons with the United States' and Pakistani currencies (USD and PKR) attached to them were found near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Police carried out an investigation to determine the authenticity of the currency.

These recent developments come in the backdrop of cross-border strikes and a sharp escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. On Monday, the Ministry of National Defence of the Islamic Emirate stated that it had carried out airstrikes on major military installations in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, describing the action as a response to Pakistani air raids on Afghan territory.