Police take Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort, recreate Ketan Agarwal murder crime scene: Watch video

Pune Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to the Lohagad Fort, where they recreated the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The police also used a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct the events on June 18, when the 26-year-old realtor was pushed to death.

Police recreate crime scene "This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan, for scene reconstruction," DSP Gajanan Tompe told ANI.

During the crime scene recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, the police said.

Ketan Agarwal murder 20-year-old Sia Goyal and her 22-year-old lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, who fell to his death after allegedly being pushed down by the duo from an isolated spot of the historic fort.

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Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal, who both belonged to business families, were engaged earlier this year and were set to marry at a lavish function in Udaipur in November.

However, Siya Goyal, who was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, was unwilling to get married to Ketan Agarwal. Siya has reportedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.

Following Ketan Agarwal’s death, his family has alleged that Siya Goyal had unsuccessfully tried to push him down from the fort just days before.

On June 18, Siya Goyal convinced Ketan Agarwal to accompany her to the Lohagad Fort on the pretext of celebrating her birthday. According to the police, Chetan Chaudhary had reached the spot before them and was wearing a hoodie and headphones to cover his face. Police also revealed that Chetan Chaudhary had left his phone behind at his workplace and was using the phone of an employee in an attempt to avoid him being tracked.

CCTV shows Siya and Chetan together Police have also uncovered telephonic records, showing thousands of calls between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary linking the duo to the crime that has no eyewitnesses. A CCTV video has also surfaced online showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary meeting at a Pune cafe, the day before the murder.

Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler Chetan used to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. They have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident.