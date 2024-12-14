Farmers Protest: Protesting farmers on Saturday suspended their foot march to Delhi for the day after some of them suffered injuries in tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel along the state's border with Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police used tear gas and water cannons on the farmers during their foot march to the national capital 'Delhi Kooch' from the Shambhu border.

Farmer leader from Punjab Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the two forums have decided "to call back our 'jatha'".

Replying to a question, Pandher said 17-18 farmers have sustained injuries during the Haryana security personnel action.

Visuals from the Shambhu border showed police spraying tear gas and water canons over the farmers through iron barricades.

As the 'Jathha' of 101 farmers resumed their march on the 307th day of their ongoing protest, they were stopped from entering the national capital by the police on Saturday afternoon.

The police had set up heavy barricades to prevent their entry into Delhi.

However, they requested the police to allow them to continue their protests in a peaceful manner.

"50 per cent of the people in our country are involved in agriculture, their voices cannot be suppressed. Our farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border. His deteriorating health is in front of everyone, even the Prime Minister," said the farmers' leader.

"You can check us for everything, we only have flags and clothes to wear. We only want to talk to the government about our issues," he added.

In response to the appeal, Ambala Superintendent of Police said: "If you want to go to Delhi, you should take proper permission and once you get the permission, we will allow you to go. There was a hearing in the Supreme Court yesterday. Instructions have been given to hold a meeting. The next date of the meeting is December 18. We appeal to you to sit here peacefully and follow the rules.