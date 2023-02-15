‘Police will break you’: MP minister blasts local during Vikas Yatra. Video
- The BJP minister accused the local of attempting to spoil the event. From the get go, Minister Shah is seen blasting at the local and asking policemen to take the person away
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah got furious and blasted a local person during the Vikas Yatra in Khandwa district. The video of the angry rant had now gone viral on social media, where Shah is seen saying the ‘police will break you' to local when they had come to talk about a problem with the minister.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×