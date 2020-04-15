The Centre has extended the national lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19. But lockdowns come with significant economic costs. The issue is one of a trade-off between managing the health and economic dimensions of the crisis. Mint analyses the economics of lockdowns.

What prompted the lockdown extension?

The initial lockdown was announced for 21 days with the intention of flattening the curve and preventing the spread of covid-19, creating a public health challenge due to the differential capacity of the healthcare system across districts. Although the number of cases in India has been growing slowly, there are concerns they are yet to peak and that this will come over the next 10 days as comprehensive testing is carried out in active hotspots across the country. Therefore, a pre-emptive lockdown has been announced with the intention of avoiding a surge in active cases once the lockdown is lifted.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint

Click here to enlarge graphic

Is this lockdown likely to have any effect?

The key objective is to prevent a significant increase in the total number of active cases in the weeks ahead. In that respect, the previous lockdown was effective as it slowed the rate of progression of the disease; without it the number of cases would have spiked. However, while a lockdown will curb the progression of the disease, it will not be able to address the public health challenge until a vaccine is approved, which could take months. Therefore, at some point, India has to move towards a public health policy that focuses on social distancing without imposing a lockdown.

What’s the economic cost associated with lockdowns?

During a lockdown, economic activity is limited to essential services that make up around 35% of GDP. The rest of the economy sees no value addition as there is no economic activity. This represents the cost of lockdowns. Low economic activity means lower revenue mobilization for the government, thus restricting its ability to provide an adequate fiscal stimulus.

How much impact will it have in the long run?

The International Monetary Fund foresees no impact on growth in the long run as it forecasts a quick recovery for India in the next fiscal, with a growth rate of 7.2%. This of course is contingent on the pandemic fading out in the second half of this year and successful policy action. Policy action is an important part as lack of adequate response could have catastrophic implications for capital-intensive sectors with high fixed costs: The cash flow mismatch could push several such firms to shut down across the world.

What if more firms reach shutdown point?

A firm reaching its shutdown point implies a permanent reduction in the total capital stock of a country, a drop in employment and permanent income loss. This will impact demand, which could delay the prospects of economic recovery further and prolong the low growth phase. Lockdowns can thus hamper the long-term growth prospects. Therefore, there’s an urgent need for a strong fiscal response to contain the economic costs in the short run.

Karan Bhasin is a Delhi-based policy researcher.