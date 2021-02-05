With the Reserve Bank of India ’s (RBI) monetary policy committee expected to maintain status quo ante on benchmark rates in the monetary policy review on Friday, the focus will shift to how the central bank intends to lend liquidity support for the government’s massive borrowing plan.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union budget proposed to borrow ₹12 trillion for the next fiscal and an extra ₹80,000 crore this fiscal.

The bond market, therefore, expects more clarity from RBI on the proposed liquidity normalization plan and also future bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs).

Last month, RBI had said it would resume normal liquidity operations by draining excess liquidity and bringing overnight lending rates closer to the reverse repo rate. The daily liquidity surplus has been ₹6-7 trillion over the last few months. This has driven the short-term rates below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%.

Harihar Krishnamurthy, treasury head, First Rand Bank, said the market is currently at the crossroads after the budget. “It is only good that monetary policy also complements fiscal policy and makes sure fiscal policy achieves what it has set out to attain. If that’s the objective, the reverse repo window is shut down and the market spends ₹2 trillion and RBI continues to buy dollars on spot, that pushes the liquidity in the marketplace and pauses the normalization of interest rate. On the other hand, monetary policy committee could be facing a dilemma that the economy is doing a double-digit growth rate and real interest rates are negative and at what stage they commence normalization. At the policy level, they must be at the crossroads."

The market expects RBI to sound a note of caution on the inflationary potential of the government’s expansionary budget. That said, consumer price inflation eased to 4.59% in December, falling within RBI’s target band of 2-6% for the first time in nine months. The central bank could, therefore, revise its inflation which is currently at 5.8% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 and 5.2-4.6% in the first half of next financial year.

