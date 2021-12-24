Dr. Balram Bhargava, the Director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, on Friday said that the institute is reviewing scientific data to formulate a policy to administer booster shots across the nation, news agency ANI reported.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also on Friday said that the Government of India was articulating scientific evidences to administer additional vaccine doses against the Covid infection.

“GOI has very clearly articulated the position that we would be governed with science & scientific evidence on deciding on the need & timing for additional doses & for lowering the age of vaccination," he said.

Earlier Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog was quoted saying that the rollout of booster Covid-19 vaccine doses will take place based on scientific decisions.

He had also said that the government is watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully.

358 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported across 17 states of the country so far, said the Union health ministry on Friday. Out of this, 114 patients have recovered.

“Of 358 cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far, 183 were analysed and 121 of them had foreign travel history," said the government.

Meanwhile a third dose of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine significantly boosted neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron, according to lab studies at the University of Oxford.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics