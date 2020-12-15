Policy on private participation to build railway tracks soon: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will soon unveil a policy that will enable greater private sector engagement and ownership of the entire railway track system.

“Yesterday we had a review meeting. I pulled up railway officials that a policy is overdue. I have given them time till 25 December to finalize policy for greater private sector engagement and ownership of entire railway lines," railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

According to official estimate, railway infrastructure will need an investment of ₹50 trillion between 2018 and 2030.

"Given that the capital expenditure outlays of Railways are around ₹1.5 to 1.6 lakh crores per annum, completing even all sanctioned projects would take decades. It is therefore proposed to use Public-Private Partnership to unleash faster development and completion of tracks, rolling stock manufacturing and delivery of passenger freight services," the finance minister had said in the 2019-20 budget speech.

Over the last one year, the national transporter has taken slew of measures to increase private sector participation. It has already invited companies to run passenger trains and also plans to allow them to run freight trains on the dedicated freight corridor.

Speaking at the Assocham foundation week, Goyal said the national transporter has already liberalized freight, which has resulted in higher loading of goods, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We have taken steps due to which August onwards, we have been growing in railway freight over last year. Currently, in a covid year, we are 4% down on year-on-year till yesterday," Goyal said, adding that the national transporter will overtake last year’s performance in freight by February.

According to official data, during April-November, freight loading was down 3.81% on year at 751.97 MT.

