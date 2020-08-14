Policy to set up social microfinance institution in the works: Gadkari

“I have interacted with Md Yunus (founder of Bangladesh's Grameen Bank) and he has given me a note and advice on that. Yesterday, we had long discussion. NITI Aayog, people from Indian Institute of Technology, road secretary ha given me suggestion…," Gadkari said at a virtual conference organized by FICCI. "We are framing policy for making of social microfinance institution, where finance can be available in three days up to ₹10 lakh for small people. This is the way we can create employment potential and that can be great contribution for our growth."