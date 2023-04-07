Policybazaar data shows 87% increase in customers opting for pre-existing diseas

Policybazaar consumer insights shows an 87 per cent surge in the share of customers opting for pre-existing diseases coverage in March quarter of FY23 as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The insights reveal that while Q4 FY22 saw only 17 per cent of customers buying coverage for pre-existing conditions, the number has now doubled to 32 per cent this year.

Policybazaar data is based on the records of over 1 lakh health insurance customers during the period stated.

Non-metros lead the way

The findings showed that non-metro cities in India have a higher level of awareness when it comes to health insurance coverage. The data shows a 41% increase in customers from tier-2 cities and a 37% increase in customers from tier-3 cities, in contrast to a 24% increase in tier-1 cities. This trend indicates improved access to protection products, through online financial services

Rise of multi-year policies

The share of multi-year policies in the overall pie has increased from 24% to 68%, with 42% of customers willing to pay upfront for 3 years. The primary reason behind this shift is the average 17% hike in premiums of popular plans by insurance companies. Consumers are looking for long-term protection from medical inflation and are willing to pay upfront to avoid future financial strain.

High-sum insured policies in demand

The data also shows a steep rise of 56% in the number of customers opting for a cover higher than ₹5 lakhs. In contrast, the number of customers opting for a sum insured of less than ₹5 lakhs has seen a sharp decline of 36%. This trend reflects a growing understanding among consumers of the importance of being adequately equipped with a higher sum insured, given the rise in critical illnesses and large hospitalization expenses.

Top features in demand

Consumers are also looking for riders that offer higher cover amounts and coverage for annual health check-ups and outpatient department (OPD) expenses. Around 60% of customers are looking for an annual health check-up feature in their policies, indicating a growing inclination towards preventive healthcare. The demand for wellness benefits, wherein customers are entitled to discounts or benefits upon renewal for meeting the fitness criteria in their policy, is also high. As many as 45% of customers look for wellness benefits, showcasing a growing consumer awareness of new-age features in health insurance products.

Other features that emerged as popular choices in the findings were locking premium as per age, 7x higher sum assured, unlimited restoration benefit, and low or no waiting period for senior citizens. These innovative features make health insurance plans more flexible and customizable to suit changing consumer needs.