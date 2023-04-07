Policybazaar data shows 87% increase in customers opting for pre-existing diseas

Policybazaar data shows 87% increase in customers opting for pre-existing diseas2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- The insights reveal that while Q4 FY22 saw only 17 per cent of customers buying coverage for pre-existing conditions, the number has now doubled to 32 per cent this year.
Policybazaar consumer insights shows an 87 per cent surge in the share of customers opting for pre-existing diseases coverage in March quarter of FY23 as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
