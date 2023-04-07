Policybazaar data shows 87% increase in customers opting for pre-existing diseas

Top features in demand

Consumers are also looking for riders that offer higher cover amounts and coverage for annual health check-ups and outpatient department (OPD) expenses. Around 60% of customers are looking for an annual health check-up feature in their policies, indicating a growing inclination towards preventive healthcare. The demand for wellness benefits, wherein customers are entitled to discounts or benefits upon renewal for meeting the fitness criteria in their policy, is also high. As many as 45% of customers look for wellness benefits, showcasing a growing consumer awareness of new-age features in health insurance products.