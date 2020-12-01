Policymakers in a quandary as inflation looks far from ebbing

Mint reported on Monday that the central bank is expected to keep key policy rates unchanged when it next meets on 2-4 December to review monetary policy, as per a survey of 10 economists. According to the survey findings, while economic recovery will continue to remain the cornerstone of the central bank’s monetary policy focus for the foreseeable future, high inflation, which has hovered at the 6% mark, will likely outweigh other concerns in the upcoming policy review.