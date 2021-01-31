Polio immunisation: Yogi to start campaign in Lucknow today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning will kick off the polio immunisation campaign 2021 for the state. At the hospital, he will give polio drops to several children.

An official release said the campaign will subsequently start across all the districts in the state.

"Children up to 5 years of age will be administered the polio drops. Around 3.40 crore children will be administered polio drops across Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," it said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Dufferin hospital Sudha Verma said that the polio campaign will be rolled out adhering to the COVID-19 safety norms.

Director General (Family Welfare) Rakesh Dubey said, "The state has 1,10,000 polio booths. Besides, 69,000 teams have been constituted who will visit houses in the state to give polio drops."

Nationwide Polio Immunisation programme will kick-off today. It was earlier scheduled from 17 January but was rescheduled in view of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on 16 January.

The programme was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Watch Now ! Launch of Polio National Immunisation Day 2021 by Hon'ble President Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan @rashtrapatibhvn @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/O52utebJTL — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) January 30, 2021

"With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January, 2021," the Government of India had informed earlier.

The three-day Polio vaccination drive will continue till 2 February. The Polio drive will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance, to wear masks and wash hands during the activity.

The polio vaccination programme is conducted twice in a year, generally in the early months.

