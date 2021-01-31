Polio Rovivar: Three-day immunisation drive kicks off today. Details here

"Almost 12 lakh children were immunized in a single day at around 4000 centres. In 1995, seeing the visible impact of the Pulse Polio Programme in Delhi, this was replicated at the national level. A year later, several countries of South East Asia region of WHO emulated the strategy and implemented similar programs. Even in Africa, Mr. Nelson Mandela launched ‘Kick Polio out of Africa’ campaign."

