Polio vaccination drive will start from 31 Jan: Everything you need to know

India is set to start its National Polio Immunisation programme on 31 January. It was earlier scheduled from 17 January but was rescheduled in view of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on 16 January.

"With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January, 2021," the Government of India had informed earlier.

President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30 January by administering polio drops to some kids at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am.

Here's what you need to know:

1) Polio drops will be given to kids in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

2) The three-day Polio vaccination drive will continue till 2 February.

3) Polio Ravivar or the Sunday on which the immunisation drive begins is known as the National Immunisation Day.

4) The Polio drive will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance, to wear masks and wash hands during the activity.

5) The polio vaccination programme is conducted twice in a year, generally in the early months.

6) Due to the vaccination drive being held amid coronavirus outbreak, senior citizens are advised not to take kids to the immunisation camps.

7) As per reports, coronavirus vaccination may be put on hold for three days when polio immunisation drive goes on.





