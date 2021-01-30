Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Polio vaccination drive will start from 31 Jan: Everything you need to know
A healthcare worker administers a polio vaccine to a child.

Polio vaccination drive will start from 31 Jan: Everything you need to know

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The three-day Polio vaccination drive will continue till 2 February
  • It was earlier scheduled from 17 Jan but was rescheduled in view of the Covid vaccination drive that began on 16 Jan

India is set to start its National Polio Immunisation programme on 31 January. It was earlier scheduled from 17 January but was rescheduled in view of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on 16 January.

India is set to start its National Polio Immunisation programme on 31 January. It was earlier scheduled from 17 January but was rescheduled in view of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on 16 January.

"With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January, 2021," the Government of India had informed earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST

"With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January, 2021," the Government of India had informed earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30 January by administering polio drops to some kids at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am.

Here's what you need to know:

1) Polio drops will be given to kids in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

2) The three-day Polio vaccination drive will continue till 2 February.

3) Polio Ravivar or the Sunday on which the immunisation drive begins is known as the National Immunisation Day.

4) The Polio drive will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance, to wear masks and wash hands during the activity.

5) The polio vaccination programme is conducted twice in a year, generally in the early months.

6) Due to the vaccination drive being held amid coronavirus outbreak, senior citizens are advised not to take kids to the immunisation camps.

7) As per reports, coronavirus vaccination may be put on hold for three days when polio immunisation drive goes on.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.