An Indian mountain climber with a mission, Anurag Maloo, had gone missing last week, while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal. Several prayed for his comeback and his rescue, including his fellows at his former organisation- teach for India, has was found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother and organisers said on Thursday.

A day later, a video has emerged where a Polish climber, Adam Bielecki, is seen in what could only be described as a heroic recue of the 34 year old climber from Rajasthan. Bielecki is seen rescuing Anurag Maloo from a deep crevasse in Mount Annapurna.

"Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT," a tweet by Everest Today, a handle covering mountaineering over the Himalayas and Karakoram with special focus on 8,000m peaks, said.

We commend Adam Bielecki @AdamTheClimber for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the… pic.twitter.com/bHrJj0Gq52 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 20, 2023

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

A team of rescuers located the Indian climber in a deep crevasse between Camp III and Camp II of the world's tenth highest peak, said Thaneshwor Guragain, information officer at Seven Summit Treks - the organiser of the expedition.

He has been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Medicity Hospital at Bhaisepati area of Lalitpur district, Guragain said.

View Full Image Medical staff and rescue personnel take Indian climber Anurag Maloo to a hospital after being airlifted, in Lalitpur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on (AFP)

A helicopter and a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa Sherpa had been mobilized for the search and Anurag was found in a deep crevasse at some 5800 metre altitude on Thursday morning. He was first taken to the Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then flown to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Adam Bielecki and his friend were part of the ground search and rescue team to locate Anurag Maloo after the Indian mountaineer fell down while descending on April 17. A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa found him in some 300m deep crevasse on Thursday morning.

"His health is very critical. Doctors are looking after him," said Thaneswar Guragain, the general manager of Seven Summit Treks.

Mt Annapurna, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level, is the tenth-highest mountain in the world and is counted among the most difficult peaks to summit along with K2 and Nanga Parbat.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

A 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland died on the descent from Annapurna on Monday.

The peak in west Nepal, which was first climbed by Maurice Herzog of France in 1950, is considered dangerous due to the risk of frequent avalanches.

At least 365 people are recorded as having climbed Annapurna while more than 72 have died on it over the years.