Polish climber ‘extraordinarily’ rescues Anurag Maloo on Nepal's Mount Annapurna| Video3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:45 PM IST
- The 34 year old climber, went missing while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal. He was found in a critical condition but alive on Thursday
- Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the 7 highest points in all continents to create awareness towards achieving UN Global Goals
An Indian mountain climber with a mission, Anurag Maloo, had gone missing last week, while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal. Several prayed for his comeback and his rescue, including his fellows at his former organisation- teach for India, has was found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother and organisers said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×