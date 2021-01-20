Political activism can get you more sops

Indian political parties highly value workers who help them expand their base at local levels. These workers are on the front lines organizing rallies and advocating for candidates among friends and family. A study finds that parties in power cultivate such politically active villagers by favouring them in government schemes.

The study looks at the benefits availed by around 1,200 households under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2006. Families of politically active men got 29% more days of work and 84% more in wages under the scheme than other families, the study finds.

The scheme grants rural Indians up to 100 days of work on public works projects.

The study’s authors, Nancy H. Chau of Cornell University and others, base their findings on a 2006 World Bank survey. The strategic distribution of resources to some families more than others was more common in villages where the sarpanch favoured the party in power.

How much a political activist got also depended on the share of villagers who were politically inactive. The higher the share, the more resources went to politically active individuals. A high share of inactive and low share of active people means more opportunities for active individuals to influence inactive ones.

Surprisingly, the authors find that in villages headed by sarpanches close to the ruling party, families not loyal to the ruling party got 21% more days of work and 56% more in payments than loyal families. This was a result of those in power trying to expand their support base by getting families to switch allegiances.

For the authors, political parties redirecting public resources to buy support undermines democracy and development in the long run.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research

