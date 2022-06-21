Political crisis in Maharashtra: Can Uddhav Thackeray save govt? Number theory

288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has three vacancies due to death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke and arrest of Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. This takes down the Assembly's number to 285 and the majority mark hangs at 143. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government currently has 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 53 NCP MLAs and 44 Congress MLAs. Making a total of 152 MLAs. There are 13 Independents in the House. One of them - Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar - is a minister in the MVA government from the Shiv Sena quota. Similarly, Shankarrao Gadakh, the Krantikari Shetkari Paksh MLA from Nevasa, and Bachu Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party are also ministers from the Shiv Sena quota. With the support of 3 independent MLAs the tally is 158.