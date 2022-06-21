Political crisis in Maharashtra LIVE updates: CM Uddhav likely to meet Sharad Pawar
- Eknath Shinde triggered a new political turmoil in Maharashtra as he and several other Shiv Sena MLA remained incommunicado for the most part of the day on Tuesday
Eknath Shinde and a few other Shiv Sena MLA remained ‘unreachable’ for several hours and were later reportedly located at Meridian hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat. The move triggered a new political turmoil in Maharashtra putting up a question on the survival of the ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi.
As several speculations followed the news, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said this is the third attempt being made to topple the Maharashtra government. He further affirmed that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be successful in controlling the turmoil.
Meanwhile, Thackeray has called an emergency meeting regarding the current situation.
Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar had hinted that he would be meeting Maharashtra CM on Tuesday
Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.
Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said there is no reason to worry about the party's support, ‘Our numbers are intact’
“I'm in touch with our leaders...Our Congress MLAs are intact, no reason to worry. Today we're going to have a meeting...BJP playing 'Operation Kamal' in all those states wherever there's Opposition," Maharashtra Cong-incharge HK Patil said
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that they have been able to communicate with Eknath Shinde, as reported by news agency ANI. “He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that," Sanjay Raut said. Reportedly, Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak met with the rebel MLAs at Le Meridien hotel in Surat.
Sharad Pawar said there is an attempt to pull down the Maharashtra government, which he said is happening for the third time. He further added that he was confident that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be able to handle the situation
Hundreds of party workers started assembling at Shiv Sena Bhavan as news of Shinde's rebellion broke in the morning, with the numbers swelling by the hour, most of them irate over the challenge thrown at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mumbai police deployed a large number of personnel at the party's headquarters in the Dadar area.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!