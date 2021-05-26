Political developments in Nepal internal matter of that country: India

The recent uncertainty was sparked by Oli being unable to secure the confidence of the Nepalese parliament. The opposition parties, the Nepali Congress (NC) and the NCP (Maoist Centre), voted against him, and others belonging to the Madhav Nepal faction of the United Marxist Leninist and a faction of the Terai-based Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) absented themselves during the vote. Though Oli lost the confidence vote, the opposition parties, the NC and the NCP (Maoist Centre) were unable to muster the requisite numbers to form a government immediately, with the JSP divided. Given this, Bhandari again appointed Oli prime minister in his capacity as the leader of the single-largest party in Parliament in accordance with the constitution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}