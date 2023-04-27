‘Political gimmicks by Congress’: CM Bommai on Congress' complaint against Amit Shah ahead of Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:27 PM IST
- On Thursday Congress registered a complaint with ECI against Amit Shah for allegedly claiming that in event of Congress coming to power in Karnataka, the state will be riddled with communal riots.
- The statements were allegedly made during an election rally
"These are political gimmicks', Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on Thursday, after opposition in state Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements during a recent election rally.
