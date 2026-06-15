'Political miracle': Slovak PM Robert Fico hails PM Modi; India, Slovakia upgrade ties to comprehensive partnership

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing the political milestone as a "political miracle."

"Mr Prime Minister, I congratulate you on being the longest serving PM in India. This is like a political miracle," Fico said while speaking during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint press statements in Bratislava.

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The remarks came after PM Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava on Monday during his visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation.

Fico praised PM Modi's enduring popularity and leadership, highlighting the significance of his continued tenure in office.

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In response, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling him an "experienced leader and a true friend of India." He also affirmed that India-Slovakia relations have been elevated to the status of “Comprehensive Partnership.”

PM Modi said, “His friendship and unwavering commitment have played a special role in taking India-Slovakia relations to new heights.”

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"I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, common priorities, and a shared vision for the future," PM Modi said.

"Deep cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries provide a strong foundation for our relations. The translation of India's ancient Upanishads into the "Slovak" language is an excellent example of our cultural proximity. People of Indian origin living in Slovakia are making significant contributions to the country's economy and society," PM Modi said.

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The prime minister emphasised that technology is a key pillar of future partnership.

“The MoU signed today on digital technology will open up new possibilities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure. I am delighted that an India Chair on AI is being established at a Slovakian university...,” he said.

He highlighted “enormous potential” for expanding cooperation between India and Slovakia in the field of space. “Today, the space sector in India is reaching new heights at an unprecedented pace. I invite Slovakian companies to join this development journey,” PM Modi said.

“Civil nuclear energy is also a key priority area for both countries... Defence cooperation is a testament to our deep mutual trust and strategic convergence. I am pleased that we signed a Letter of Intent today in this important area. This will give new impetus to joint development, joint production, and cooperation between the defence industry,” he added.

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Robert Fico also said, "Today, we agreed with the Prime Minister to elevate the cooperation between India and Slovakia to be called a comprehensive and strategic collaboration."

Fico praises India's growth, digital transformation Fico, meanwhile, also lauded India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence, saying the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors.

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Fico said Slovakia and India are linked by several common interests and expressed admiration for India's achievements across multiple fields.

"Slovak Republic and India are countries which are connected by a number of common topics. I would like to congratulate India for the fantastic results which you are achieving," Fico said.

Fico highlighted India's growing global stature, saying, "It is a great honour for me to welcome the PM of the country with the largest population in the world, but at the same time a country which is the fifth biggest economy in the world, and it has the ambition to be the third biggest economy in the world."

"I congratulate for the results you have achieved in different areas. You dominate in the field of digitalisation and the use of AI. You have come so far that you are faster than many advanced countries in different parts of the world," he said.

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PM Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava on Monday.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

He also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition.

(With inputs from PTI)

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