Political parties have so far encashed ₹7,974 crore of electoral bonds (EBs) after the government introduced political funding through this instrument in 2018, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Parliament on Monday.

The electoral bond scheme has completed 18 phases by the end of November, 2021, the minister said.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said purchases worth Rs. 7994 crores of electoral bonds have been made by the general public.

According to the Electoral Bond Scheme, the State Bank of India is authorized to issue and encash the Electoral Bonds. The purchaser is allowed to buy Electoral Bond(s) only on due fulfillment of the extant instructions about the KYC norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India and by making payment via a bank account.

The payments for the issuance of the bonds are accepted in Indian Rupee, through a demand draft, a cheque, or the Electronic Clearing System, or direct debit to the buyer’s account.

The Electoral Bonds have hidden alphanumeric numbers on them. This is an internal security feature to prevent printing/enchashment of any forged EBs.

The scheme is an unprecedented step towards cleansing the process of funding of political parties and major improvement over the conventional practice of funding through donations in cash.

