'Political pressure': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia's arrest
The remarks were dismissed the BJP which accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief of ‘fabricating’ information. Meanwhile AAP leaders continue to protest vociferously against Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with alleged corruption in a now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Monday that ‘most CBI officials’ had been against arresting his Deputy. The remarks were dismissed the BJP which accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief of ‘fabricating’ information. Meanwhile AAP leaders continue to protest vociferously against Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with alleged corruption in a now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
