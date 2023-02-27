Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Monday that ‘most CBI officials’ had been against arresting his Deputy. The remarks were dismissed the BJP which accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief of ‘fabricating’ information. Meanwhile AAP leaders continue to protest vociferously against Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with alleged corruption in a now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish's arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Protesting AAP leaders allege that the BJP had an “agenda" to stop the other party from executing its welfare programs as it was feeling “jittery" over the “growing popularity" of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2023

The remarks prompted a sharp rebuke from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari who asserted that everyone knew what the AAP national convener wrote or said was “fabricated".

"Similar kinds of fake news was spread by you regarding IB in Gujarat. Now everyone knows what you write and say is fabricated. Let the law take its course. Liquor Minister's liquor scam probe will grow. This is your fear," he said, responding to Kejriwal's tweet.

The remarks are an allusion to the AAP leader's earlier prediction that the party could have formed the government in Gujarat. During the polls in October last year Kejriwal had said that as per an IB report the elections would go in his party's favour - albeit by a thin margin.

Also read: ‘Give me CBI, will arrest…’: Sanjay Singh as AAP protests against Manish Sisodia's arrest across Delhi

Sisodia - one of the most high-profile members of the Delhi government had held 18 portfolios. With his arrest mere months after that of former health minister Satyendar Jain the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been left without any heavyweight lieutenant to implement its governance agenda in Delhi.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of , Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies)