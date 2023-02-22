MHA grants prosecution sanction to CBI against Manish Sisodia in political snooping case
- The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi government
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'alleged Feedback Unit' snooping case.
