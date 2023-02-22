MHA grants prosecution sanction to CBI against Manish Sisodia in political snooping case1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
- The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi government
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'alleged Feedback Unit' snooping case.
In a communication to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat dated February 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted permission to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in the alleged snooping case.
