‘Pushing states on piped drinking water’1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM IST
As we are dealing with some 600,000 villages in the country, we are pushing states to ensure that gram panchayats must meet, consider and certify once the village is fully covered.
New Delhi: A political tussle seems to be playing out between the Centre and non-BJP ruled states over the scheme to connect all rural households with piped drinking water by 2024. In an interview, secretary of department of drinking water and sanitation Vini Mahajan said although Bharat Rashtra Samithi-ruled Telangana is “fully covered", it has refused to use central grants under the ₹3.6 trillion Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), choosing instead to use state funds.
