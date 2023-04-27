New Delhi: A political tussle seems to be playing out between the Centre and non-BJP ruled states over the scheme to connect all rural households with piped drinking water by 2024. In an interview, secretary of department of drinking water and sanitation Vini Mahajan said although Bharat Rashtra Samithi-ruled Telangana is “fully covered", it has refused to use central grants under the ₹3.6 trillion Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), choosing instead to use state funds.

Mahajan added that coverage in TMC-ruled West Bengal is “snail-paced". In contrast, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh expected to be fully covered in the next two-months despite being India’s most populous state. She said 66% of rural households will be provided with tap water across the country by December, with spending by the Centre likely to be ₹1.8 trillion in the current financial year. Edited excerpts.

Some states have asked for an extension in JJM beyond 2024. What is the progress update on JJM?

I do not comment on this, because we do not want to talk publicly about delays. We are pushing states to do as much work as possible without compromising on the quality. Whether it will be 2024 or 2025, we will see later. All our efforts are to make sure whatever needs to be done is done, while keeping a close watch with states on quality of implementation. We are at over 60% in terms of JJM coverage. West Bengal, a little less than one-third coverage. Jharkhand and Rajasthan are at the lowest. At one time, Uttar Pradesh used to be rock-bottom, but the state has moved very rapidly, and they are assuring us that they are going to overtake Chhattisgarh soon. UP is giving 40,000 connections each day now compared to 4,000 during the corresponding period of last year. All states are working very hard, but some states did get a little late in planning and taking forward. Some states are water-stressed or have other issues. So, they need a large multi-level scheme, which is time-consuming. So, we are trying to get the maximum possible coverage in the shortest possible time. By next month, we will cross 120 million households covered. Currently, we are at 118.4 million against the total target of 194 million set in 2019.

In terms of certification after a village achieving 100% tap connection, how are you making sure of it?

As we are dealing with some 600,000 villages in the country, we are pushing states to ensure that gram panchayats must meet, consider and certify once the village is fully covered. There must be a gram sabha meeting where the issue should be discussed and there should be a written resolution uploaded on our website. There has to be a video recording of the meeting uploaded on our website. Eight states have completed the certification at the gram panchayat level. Though Telangana is fully covered, it has not opted for certification. The state runs its own water supply scheme.

Some states are lagging, and there are some 150,000 such villages. What are the constraints?

Six of eight states, excluding Telangana, are fully covered. Most of these villages are in Bihar and Telangana, which did not use JJM funds. They use their own state funds. They have not used centre funds in the last two years.

By the end of FY24 how much funds would be required?

Spending on JJM is doubling year-on-year. If we can keep up the same pace, the Centre and states together should be able to spend ₹1.8 trillion.

As far as the coverage is concerned. We have already crossed 60%, and if the pace remains same, 66-70% coverage could be expected by December this year.

Pesticides and chemical fertilisers end up in water in Punjab and Haryana contaminating water because of the green revolution in the agriculture sector. How is safe and quality drinking water being ensured in these regions?

Run off from pesticides, chemical fertilisers are a real issue, but we are focusing on providing potable drinking water. Punjab and Haryana have been able to supply portable water. Where necessary, they take it from surface water sources through river canals, and otherwise through groundwater. Whatever contamination is there, is treated. So, you get treated water.

River belts contain arsenic, chlorin and metals in water. What is being done to ensure the quality of water in these regions of the country?

Due to the presence of arsenic and fluoride in river belts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab, water has to be carefully treated. For arsenic and fluoride, you must either go deep down because there may be an aquafer. If there is an aquafer with portable water available, which is arsenic and fluoride free, you use that. Otherwise, you are suggested to use surface water sources. All states are aware of it.

Since we are discussing arsenic and fluoride, which have an adverse impact on health, this is a high priority under Jal Jeevan Mission. All states have been told to prioritise pipe water schemes through proper sources, but in the interim, to make arrangements to supply at least 10 litres per capita daily for drinking and cooking, which should be arsenic and fluoride free water. This is called community water purification project (CWPP). They are something like large-scale ROs. The arrangements are being made by all states, including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab.

Most of the population across rural areas where water contamination is higher still drink groundwater without any purification. How are you ensuring that people drink quality water?

The reason for people drinking water from tube well could be they do not have a pipe water supply scheme in their region. In West Bengal, for example, the coverage is still less than one third. This means two-thirds of people don’t have actually pipe water supply. Even if you provide them with community water treatment plants (CWPPs), they have to go and fetch water. Perhaps they don’t appreciate the importance and they drink whichever water is available. Therefore, making this a community understood about field test kits, making them reach every village, training women and handling it, talking about availability of laboratories, so that the message goes out on a large scale.

Earlier, it was departmental, but now under JJM, citizens can take the testing at a nominal rate that has been fixed and announced by each state. More importantly, the concept of field testing has been pushing at the village level. At least 5 people, preferably women should be trained in each village to do the testing, and today over 2 million women in the country have been trained to do field testing. They can test for arsenic or fluoride with the self-testing kits. The idea is that they should understand that quality is important, and they are empowered to make sure that the water coming out of their tap is of right quality, and once this kind of a message goes out in a bigger way, people should be having a demand for quality water.

As per the latest data by CWC, water level at the 146 major reservoirs across the country dipped 5% on year in April, raising concern over kharif crop prospects amid the possibility of warm water phenomenon El Nino compromising the south-west monsoon this year. How is it going to impact the agriculture sector?

I’d not like to comment on the agriculture sector. That is not my remit. In terms of climate resilience, JJM is very conscious, and talking to states about it. We know that rainfall becomes more erratic due to climate change. So, we should be able to take preventive steps. We have also advised all states to take adequate steps to ensure that drinking water does not become a problem amid summer and erratic rainfall.

There will naturally be less water for agriculture. There are many initiatives under PMKSY, including pipe distribution network, reducing losses when you are carrying water for drip irrigation, micro irrigation.