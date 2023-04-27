‘Pushing states on piped drinking water’

I do not comment on this, because we do not want to talk publicly about delays. We are pushing states to do as much work as possible without compromising on the quality. Whether it will be 2024 or 2025, we will see later. All our efforts are to make sure whatever needs to be done is done, while keeping a close watch with states on quality of implementation. We are at over 60% in terms of JJM coverage. West Bengal, a little less than one-third coverage. Jharkhand and Rajasthan are at the lowest. At one time, Uttar Pradesh used to be rock-bottom, but the state has moved very rapidly, and they are assuring us that they are going to overtake Chhattisgarh soon. UP is giving 40,000 connections each day now compared to 4,000 during the corresponding period of last year. All states are working very hard, but some states did get a little late in planning and taking forward. Some states are water-stressed or have other issues. So, they need a large multi-level scheme, which is time-consuming. So, we are trying to get the maximum possible coverage in the shortest possible time. By next month, we will cross 120 million households covered. Currently, we are at 118.4 million against the total target of 194 million set in 2019.