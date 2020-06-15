While chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed all parties to rise above political differences in the interest of the people.

Political unity will create confidence among the public and lead to improvement in the pandemic situation in the capital, he said.

Shah said they all have to stand united under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in this fight against the pandemic.

He also said that the Government of India will take all necessary steps to check the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi.

The Union Home Minister informed the all-party meeting of key decisions taken during a meeting convened by him on Sunday and appealed to all political parties to ensure that decisions are implemented in earnest at the ground level. Shah called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of the people of Delhi. The Home Minister said improve Covid-19 testing capacity needs to be improved with newer techniques.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Adesh Gupta, Delhi State President of the BJP, SAnil Chaudhary, State President of the Congress and the representative of the BSP. Leaders attending the meeting gave proposals regarding the fight against Covid-19 and assured full support to the Central Government, Delhi Government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi

At a meeting chaired by Shah with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers yesterday, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection. These include immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for contact mapping in containment zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days.

At the meeting it was also decided to ensure the availability of 60% of coronavirus beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment by constituting a committee under the chairmanship of V.K. Paul, Member NITI Aayog. The committee will oversee these guidelines for private hospitals and setting up of a Cov-19 helpline under AIIMS Delhi for telephonic guidance.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated