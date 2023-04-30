As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to spar over the ‘expensive renovation’ of the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in Delhi government Atishi wrote an open letter for Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for asking the records of the renovation.

“I have seen media reports of your letter dated 27.04.2023 addressed to the Chief Secretary, Delhi in which you have sought that the records relating to PWD renovations at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence be seized and taken into protective custody at your instance and further that a factual report on it be submitted to you," Atishi said.

“Needless to say the insinuations made in the letter are baseless and devoid of merits and have been made for political reasons. But even more importantly the letter seeks to exercise a power that is wholly outside the jurisdiction and authority of the office of the Lieutenant-Governor," she added.

Saw from media reports that the Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi sent a letter to the Chief Secretary on 27th April. Have written to him today abt how his letter is unconstitutional and a violation of the orders of the Constitutional Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/HFhgZqY3yb — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 30, 2023

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor sent a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and asked him to secure all relevant records related to the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and submit a report within 15 days.

The order dated 27 April, cited “gross irregularities" in the renovation of the chief minister's residence by the PWD.

“L-G, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report on the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the L-G," said the order issued to the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

BJP to launch Dharna:

The Delhi BJP announced on Sunday to launch an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house over his allegedly spending ₹45 crore on the renovation of his official residence.

"The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when Corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.

