Poll rout: Is this the end of Congress’ welfare politics?

What do these results portend?

The BJP’s strong show in the Hindi heartland, just months before the next Lok Sabha election, means that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is intact in the region which contributes a large chunk of seats to the Lok Sabha. This puts the BJP at a clear advantage and the opposition in potential disarray. The fear of a badly cobbled coalition government coming to power at the Centre next year has eased. Also, a BJP loss would have given a leg -up to welfare politics. The party would have resorted to fiscal profligacy to win back voters. That is unlikely to happen now.