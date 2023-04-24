A recent meeting between the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the India Today conclave has ignited a fresh controversy in the poll-bound state. A photograph of the two leaders exchanging pleasantries, with Bommai standing with folded hands in front of Kharge, has been captioned by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate as “Outgoing PayCM seeking forgiveness for looting Karnataka".

The political jousting intensified when former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah made a pointed remark on BJP's Lingayat push in the state, stating, "A Lingayat chief minister is the root of all corruption in the state."

The BJP has responded by accusing the Congress of insulting the Lingayat community, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserting that Bommai had shown the epitome of political courtesy to Kharge by folding his hands, and "insulting the Lingayat community is the DNA of the Congress".

Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar further contended that the Chief Minister's respect for Kharge had been distorted into an insult, and the people of Karnataka would demonstrate their rightful place to these leaders.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah defended his statement, clarifying that it was directed towards one particular CM and not the entire Lingayat community. He expressed regret that the Lingayat leaders of the BJP were unable to recognize the real adversary and were instead blaming the Congress for being anti-Lingayat.

In response, CM Bommai opined that it was inappropriate for a former CM to make such a statement. He accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to divide the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community during his tenure and ridiculing the Brahmin community.

The Lingayat community has been a contentious issue in Karnataka politics, with the BJP government increasing the reservation given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas but scrapping a separate quota for Muslims just months before the high-stakes assembly elections.

The decision was made in March, and Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the reservation for minorities was not constitutionally valid and that there was no provision in the Constitution to give reservation based on religion. The 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota was abolished and distributed equally among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

The events in Karnataka have prompted reflection on the role of identity politics in state politics and the possible impact it may have on the upcoming assembly elections. With both the BJP and the Congress vying for power, the controversy surrounding the Lingayat community is likely to persist as a significant topic in the political discourse in the state.