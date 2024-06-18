Polls, deaths, and loaded power lines: India’s summer misery deepens
Summary
- In Delhi, Haryana and Odisha, an average Lok Sabha constituency faced 5-8 hours of dangerous levels of ‘heat stress’ in the roughly 12-hour voting window during the recently concluded election. As the heatwave continues, power demand is also on the rise.
Climate change is making heatwaves hotter and more intense all over the world. Over the past few decades, headlines about heatwaves and unprecedented temperatures have become more common in India, with 2024 breaking records already. While some parts of the country have already welcomed southwest monsoon rains, residents of northern states are eagerly awaiting the rains to bring respite from scorching temperatures.