Exposure to heatwaves manifests into heat-related illnesses, commonly known as heatstroke. Data reported by the National Crime Records Bureau puts the number of heatstroke deaths per year at several hundreds. Data from the National Centre for Disease Control shows that heatstroke claimed at least 56 lives between March and May, with 46 of them in May alone, and with data for some states missing. Many more are suspected to have died of heat-related effects. Meanwhile, public information portal Factly recently observed several discrepancies in data on heatwave-related deaths in India reported by different wings of the government.