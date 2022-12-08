NCCR to help pollution board develop plan to prevent coastal pollution: Govt1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:41 PM IST
NCCR collects data by deploying water quality buoys in the coastal waters of off-Chennai Kochi and off-Puducherry
New Delhi: National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) of Ministry of Earth Sciences collect real-time information on coastal water quality, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday and added that pollution boards have been asked to take the assistance of NCCR to develop an action plan for prevention of coastal pollution.