NCCR to help pollution board develop plan to prevent coastal pollution: Govt

Singh added that the IMD issues seasonal forecast for monsoon season in two stages, on 15 April and 1 June. “It also issues forecast for every month, on the first day of the month or the last day of the previous month. It issues forecast in the Extended range every Thursday valid for next fortnight, short to medium range, daily valid up to seven days for meteorological subdivisions, districts and blocks, and nowcast valid up to three hours at district & station level."

