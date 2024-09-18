Pollution control body issues revised GRAP norms for Delhi, NCR ahead of winters

  • These guidelines aim at stricter, more predictive measures to address deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
On January 14, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed the restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP in the entire NCR amid worsening air quality. (File)
On January 14, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed the restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP in the entire NCR amid worsening air quality. (File)(Photo: HT)

With winter approaching in a couple of months, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) guidelines to tackle the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas' air pollution.

The following revised GRAP guidelines have been issued under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. These guidelines aim at stricter, more predictive measures to address deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Govt bans production and sale of firecrackers till Jan 1

Based on daily AQI forecasts for Delhi and NCR, the new measures would be invoked as and when required.

GRAP measures:

Among the revised updates of GRAP, the guidelines propose increasing parking fee to reduce vehicular pollution. The primary aim is to decrease road congestion and emissions during winters.

Also Read | Delhi govt’s action plan to tackle pollution: ‘Artificial rain, WFH’

First notified by the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change in January 2017, the original GRAP was based on recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Since then it has been an essential tool in managing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In years, the GRAP plan has undergone several revisions, adapting evolving environmental challenges and new insights gained from its implementation, HT quoted officials at the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board as saying.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Govt forms Special Task Force as AQI turns ’very poor’

What CAQM said:

The CAQM enforced news GRAP measures in an order dated 17 September. Under the stage III of GRAP – when Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches 400, the CAQM mentioned the following will be enforced:

a) All inter-state buses from NCR states – except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses – will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

b) Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities across NCR.

c) Suspension of mining-related activities.

d) Consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class V.

e) Daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPollution control body issues revised GRAP norms for Delhi, NCR ahead of winters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue