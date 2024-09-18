Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Pollution control body issues revised GRAP norms for Delhi, NCR ahead of winters

Pollution control body issues revised GRAP norms for Delhi, NCR ahead of winters

Livemint

  • These guidelines aim at stricter, more predictive measures to address deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months.

On January 14, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed the restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP in the entire NCR amid worsening air quality. (File)

With winter approaching in a couple of months, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) guidelines to tackle the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas' air pollution.

The following revised GRAP guidelines have been issued under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. These guidelines aim at stricter, more predictive measures to address deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months, reported Hindustan Times.

Based on daily AQI forecasts for Delhi and NCR, the new measures would be invoked as and when required.

GRAP measures:

Among the revised updates of GRAP, the guidelines propose increasing parking fee to reduce vehicular pollution. The primary aim is to decrease road congestion and emissions during winters.

First notified by the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change in January 2017, the original GRAP was based on recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Since then it has been an essential tool in managing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In years, the GRAP plan has undergone several revisions, adapting evolving environmental challenges and new insights gained from its implementation, HT quoted officials at the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board as saying.

What CAQM said:

The CAQM enforced news GRAP measures in an order dated 17 September. Under the stage III of GRAP – when Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches 400, the CAQM mentioned the following will be enforced:

a) All inter-state buses from NCR states – except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses – will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

b) Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities across NCR.

c) Suspension of mining-related activities.

d) Consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class V.

e) Daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.