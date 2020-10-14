The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will deploy fifty teams in Delhi-NCR from October 15, 2020 to February 28, 2020, in an attempt to track and ensure better air quality in the regions.

These teams will examine the spots that majorly contribute to air pollution that include construction activities that may not take necessary control measures, dumping of waste by the road and on open plots, unpaved roads and open burning of garbage or industrial waste, using SAMEER app.

Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat will be investigated around Delhi-NCR. Additionally, Sonepat in Haryana, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan are also mentioned in a statement released by the government.

This evaluation will be shared with the concerned agencies via an automated system as well as the state governments in order to take prompt measures.

To keep a track of pollution levels on an hour-to-hour basis and coordinate with state agencies, a Central Control Room has been setup at the CPCB headquarters

The current Air Quality Index(AQI) of Delhi stands at 167 and 127 for Gurugram, according to aqicn.org. The AQI at Meerut is currently 209.

"Air quality in winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and NCR region. Various efforts are being taken since past five years for air quality management in the region. Although gradual year on year improvement in air quality has been observed, a lot needs to be done," the statement added.

