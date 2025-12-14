Air Pollution curbs imposed: Classes upto 5 moved online in Noida, Ghaziabad, other cities; hybrid for higher grades

As air pollution worsened, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar administrations on Sunday announced online classes for students up to Class V and hybrid classes for higher grades, according to released orders, reported PTI.

The move comes after Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday declared that Stage IV measures would be enforced across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The Delhi Directorate of Education yesterday instructed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode due to worsening air quality in the national capital. According to the circular dated December 13, government, government-aided, and unaided recognized private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been directed to provide both in-person and online classes wherever possible until further notice.

CAQM on outdoor physical sports activities in schools and institutions CAQM instructed the Delhi and NCR state governments to immediately halt all outdoor physical sports activities, cautioning that continuing such events amid poor air quality poses a "serious health risk to children", the report noted.

In a letter sent on Saturday to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the Commission said it was concerned that "some schools and institutions in Delhi-NCR were still holding outdoor sports activities" despite earlier directions issued in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated November 19.

The CAQM stated that allowing outdoor physical activities during periods of poor air quality is "contrary to the spirit and intent of the apex court's observations and the Commission's instructions".

The Commission noted that in a letter dated November 19, it had called for the "postponement of physical sports competitions scheduled during November and December".

It directed the Delhi government and NCR state governments to ensure strict and immediate adherence to these earlier orders, issue necessary instructions to schools, educational institutions, sports bodies, and local authorities to halt outdoor physical sports activities, and to sensitise schools and parents about the associated health risks.

The CAQM further asked authorities to closely monitor compliance on the ground and take appropriate action in cases of any violation.

During winter, the Delhi-NCR region implements restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which classifies air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301–400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).