Air pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools ordered to switch to online mode until Nov 23 amid very poor Delhi AQI

As air quality worsens in the Delhi-NCR region, schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been directed to conduct online classes until November 23. The district magistrate’s order follows the invocation of Stage IV of the GRAP after the AQI breached the ‘Severe+’ category.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Air pollution impact: Noida Schools ordered to switch to online mode until November 23 amid very poor AQI
Air pollution impact: Noida Schools ordered to switch to online mode until November 23 amid very poor AQI(AFP)

Delhi air pollution: In response to the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, have been instructed to suspend physical classes and shift to online teaching until November 23. This directive comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region climbed past 450, placing it in the "Severe+" category since November 17 evening.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma issued the order on November 18, following guidelines from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). 

“In view of the above and to control poor air quality, the Commission has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan,” the order stated.

Also Read | DLF’s second going: Can the real estate giant succeed beyond its comfort zone?

Stage IV of GRAP is the highest level of emergency response to combat hazardous air pollution. It includes stringent measures such as halting non-essential construction, banning diesel generators, and restricting industrial activity. The suspension of in-person classes for all students from pre-school to Class 12 is part of these measures.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election: Over to 96 million voters as high-octane campaign ends

Authorities are prioritising public health and urging schools to switch entirely to online education during this period. This temporary arrangement is aimed at minimising students' exposure to the toxic air.

Delhi University on Monday said that classes will be held in online mode till November 23 as Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR touched alarming levels.

Physical classes for Class 10 and 12 have been suspended from Tuesday and all studies will be shifted online, said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X.

Also Read | China seeks resumption of direct flights during Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet

The decision came after the Supreme Court issued a slew of directions for strict implementation of preventive measures and asked all Delhi-NCR regions to immediately take a call on stopping physical classes up to Class 12.

“Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, 23rd November, 2024,” read a statement from the University of Delhi.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAir pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools ordered to switch to online mode until Nov 23 amid very poor Delhi AQI

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.55
    11:42 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.05 (8.7%)

    UPL share price

    546.45
    11:41 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.95 (1.85%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    11:42 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    250.95
    11:42 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    209.95
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.75 (4.87%)

    Mastek share price

    3,232.75
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    97.3 (3.1%)

    Coforge share price

    8,228.00
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    220 (2.75%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    754.05
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.75 (2.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Thermax share price

    4,690.00
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -177.95 (-3.66%)

    Carborundum Universal share price

    1,410.00
    11:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -40.35 (-2.78%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price

    673.85
    11:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -19.2 (-2.77%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,520.20
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -42.2 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.55
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.05 (8.7%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

    754.55
    11:37 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    50.5 (7.17%)

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,730.00
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    115.8 (7.17%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    64.31
    11:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    4.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.