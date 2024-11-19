As air quality worsens in the Delhi-NCR region, schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been directed to conduct online classes until November 23. The district magistrate’s order follows the invocation of Stage IV of the GRAP after the AQI breached the ‘Severe+’ category.

Delhi air pollution: In response to the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, have been instructed to suspend physical classes and shift to online teaching until November 23. This directive comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region climbed past 450, placing it in the "Severe+" category since November 17 evening.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma issued the order on November 18, following guidelines from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

"In view of the above and to control poor air quality, the Commission has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan," the order stated.

Stage IV of GRAP is the highest level of emergency response to combat hazardous air pollution. It includes stringent measures such as halting non-essential construction, banning diesel generators, and restricting industrial activity. The suspension of in-person classes for all students from pre-school to Class 12 is part of these measures.

Authorities are prioritising public health and urging schools to switch entirely to online education during this period. This temporary arrangement is aimed at minimising students' exposure to the toxic air.

Delhi University on Monday said that classes will be held in online mode till November 23 as Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR touched alarming levels.

Physical classes for Class 10 and 12 have been suspended from Tuesday and all studies will be shifted online, said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X.

The decision came after the Supreme Court issued a slew of directions for strict implementation of preventive measures and asked all Delhi-NCR regions to immediately take a call on stopping physical classes up to Class 12.