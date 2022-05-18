Pollution kills nearly 24 lakh people in India in a year: Study

A study has claimed that pollution killed 24 lakh people in India in a year. The study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health blamed pollution of all types for 90 lakh deaths a year globally while the deaths due to dirty air from automobiles and industries have been rising 55% since 2000. Air pollution from industry processes along with urbanization drove a 7% increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019, according to the scientists’ analysis of data on global mortality and pollution levels.

