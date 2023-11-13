Delhi's air quality stood at ‘266’ in the morning post Diwali, droping the air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Diwali day in eight years which deteriorated in the evening after the f ire cracker ban was flouted.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, Atul Garg said around 100 calls for fire-related incidents were received by the Fire Service department on Diwali. These calls were received in the evening of November 12 between 6 pm and 10:45 pm. Around 22 firecrackers related calls were received on the day of Diwali among a total of 208 fire-related calls.

View Full Image Children celebrate Diwali festival in New Delhi by bursting firecrackers. (PTI)

View Full Image India gate shrouded under heavy smog as people go for walk along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on November 13. (AFP)

Last week, Supreme Court had ruled for a ban on crackers containing barium and allowed bursting of only green crackers. However, bursting of green crackers was also banned in Delhi due to hazardous pollution levels. On the day of Diwali this ban was flouted extensively.