Pollution level soars again in the national capital post Diwali as ‘toxic haze’ blankets Delhi, NCR: Photos, videos
Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Diwali day in eight years, but it worsened in the evening due to the flouting of the firecracker ban.
Delhi's air quality stood at ‘266’ in the morning post Diwali, droping the air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Diwali day in eight years which deteriorated in the evening after the firecracker ban was flouted.
Visuals from Azadpur , Kartavya Path and Rajghat show the toxic haze covering Delhi on Monday morning.
These visuals show the massive scale at which bursting of crackers took place in Delhi on the day of Diwali despite cracker ban and several campaigns to create awareness. These visuals from Gole Market, Paharganj, Mandir Marg and Ram Nagar market show the extent of effectiveness if firework ban.
TMC leader Saket Gokhale accused BJP MPs and ministers of flouting firecracker ban. In a post on X he said, "Don’t understand the point of a “ban" when ruling party leaders themselves are violating it in the heart of the capital. AQI has hit 999 - machines can’t calculate beyond that."