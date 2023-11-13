Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Diwali day in eight years, but it worsened in the evening due to the flouting of the firecracker ban.

Delhi's air quality stood at '266' in the morning post Diwali, droping the air quality in the 'poor' category. Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Diwali day in eight years which deteriorated in the evening after the firecracker ban was flouted.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, Atul Garg said around 100 calls for fire-related incidents were received by the Fire Service department on Diwali. These calls were received in the evening of November 12 between 6 pm and 10:45 pm. Around 22 firecrackers related calls were received on the day of Diwali among a total of 208 fire-related calls.

Children celebrate Diwali festival in New Delhi by bursting firecrackers.

India gate shrouded under heavy smog as people go for walk along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on November 13.

Last week, Supreme Court had ruled for a ban on crackers containing barium and allowed bursting of only green crackers. However, bursting of green crackers was also banned in Delhi due to hazardous pollution levels. On the day of Diwali this ban was flouted extensively.

Visuals from Azadpur , Kartavya Path and Rajghat show the toxic haze covering Delhi on Monday morning.

These visuals show the massive scale at which bursting of crackers took place in Delhi on the day of Diwali despite cracker ban and several campaigns to create awareness. These visuals from Gole Market, Paharganj, Mandir Marg and Ram Nagar market show the extent of effectiveness if firework ban.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale accused BJP MPs and ministers of flouting firecracker ban. In a post on X he said, "Don't understand the point of a "ban" when ruling party leaders themselves are violating it in the heart of the capital. AQI has hit 999 - machines can't calculate beyond that."

Visuals from last night show the intense toxic haze covering the national capital reducing visibility following fumes from fireworks.

Pollution levels soared again in the capital city following fireworks on Diwali night.

Pollution levels in the city soared in the last two weeks following an increase in the number of stubble burning incidents in neighbouring states of Punjab accompanied by unfavourable meteorological conditions that limited the dispersion of pollutants. Low temperature and low wind speed exacerbated the problem along with other pollutants such as vehicular emissions also contributing to the same. The respite from 'severe' pollution levels following light showers on November 10 was short-lived.

